LilyPichu exposes racist abuse received for taking day off streaming during Rust drops

Published: 12/Jan/2021 15:14

by Jacob Hale
Lilypichu glasses
Instagram: lilypichu

LilyPichu OfflineTV

Popular Twitch streamer and OfflineTV member Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki has exposed some of the “absurd” racist abuse she received after not streaming for a day, causing viewers to possibly miss out on Rust drops.

Rust has become the game of choice for most of the top names on Twitch, and the OfflineTV server is absolutely the most popular for some of the big personalities it includes and the fans’ engagement with it.

In Rust drops, fans can get various items to bolster their inventories, and can be earned through watching your favorite streamers while they play the game.

While you would expect fans to appreciate this, some are having the adverse reaction, and LilyPichu is bearing the brunt of some vile racist abuse being sent her way, simply for not streaming as much as her ‘fans’ want to.

lilypichu instagram mirror selfie
Instagram: lilypichu
LilyPichu is a member of the popular OfflineTV Twitch group.

After not streaming on January 11, Lily received a litany of abuse, even despite changing her viewer requirements to earn drops from four hours down to two hours.

Taking to Twitter, Lily exposed some of the messages she received, also noting that viewers had tried to call her mods to get her to stream.

“You f**king chineese [sic] piece of sh*t,” one message read, ignorant of her actual Korean heritage. “Go to your communist country. Go stream Rust you don’t deserve a skin.”

Another example called her a “trash person,” saying they will “dance on her grave someday.”

Lily went on to explain that she lowered viewership requirements because she knows she streams the least out of everyone, even suggesting fans can just leave the stream open and go AFK to earn their drops.

Finally, she said that she’s not upset, but that the messages were “so absurd to the point of comedy.”

Regardless, this doesn’t make it okay, and it goes without saying that sending abuse to streamers for not streaming on your time schedule is not acceptable.

Elon Musk is now the world’s richest man but is just posting Mandalorian memes

Published: 12/Jan/2021 13:13

by Connor Bennett
Elon Musk smiling and the Mando
YouTube: PewDiePie/Disney

Elon Musk twitter

Elon Musk, who was recently named the richest man in the world, has casually been spending his free-time just dropping Mandalorian memes on Twitter, and some people can’t quite believe it.

Despite his success with Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, Elon Musk has made name for himself – in certain circles, anyway – for being an absolute meme king on social media. It even got him an appearance on PewDiePie’s Meme Review as a guest host. 

In the past, the South African business magnate has dropped memes on pretty much everything – including the infamous Harambe jokes, puns about Overwatch, and even his own appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

They, usually, tie in to his own business dealings – be it Tesla, SpaceX, or something else he’s working on – but more recently, the richest man in the world has been focusing on Star Wars, particularly, The Mandalorian. 

Joe Rogan, YouTube
Elon Musk first really became a meme after an appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

After taking shots at Facebook, mocking chess and cheese, as well as Bitcoin, Musk dropped his playful post about The Mandalorian – to the surprise of many. 

“Must protect baby Yoda,” he tweeted but wasn’t exactly his joke. Instead, he had a picture of a man alongside a DeLorean car. All in all, when you put man and DeLorean together, what do you get? Indeed, The Mandalorian.

Is it his best meme post ever? Probably not, his last viral Mando meme was a bit better, in all honesty, but it still managed to bring out some golden memes in his replies, as well as a few confused replies. 

“Make sure you let us know when you find him [Baby Yoda] on Mars,” joked one reply. “Richest man in the world and you still post great memes,” added another. Though, some added that maybe he needed to up his game as the memes had slipped a little below par. 

Some even went as far as pointing out that he’d lifted the joke from elsewhere, so, whatever he posts next, there will be some eagle-eyed viewers. But, he’s the richest person in the world, after all, he can do pretty much whatever he wants.