LilyPichu explains why she left Twitch for YouTube Gaming

Shay Robson . 6 hours ago

Popular streamer and OfflineTV star Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki has explained her reasoning behind why she left Twitch for a surprise move to YouTube Gaming.

LilyPichu is the latest of many streamers to jump ship from Twitch and sign contracts with YouTube as the war of the live streaming platform continues.

After 10 years of being on the platform, the streamer will be leaving her impressive following of 2.5M behind to stream exclusively on YouTube. However, despite her long history with Twitch, according to Lily, the decision was an easy one to make.

During her first stream on YouTube on July 8, the OfflineTV member revealed some context behind why she made the jump to YouTube. While other streamers in her position were enticed to make the switch due to a lack of effort on Twitch’s part, Lily’s situation is a tad different.

“I felt like I wasn’t really going anywhere on Twitch,” she admitted to her fans. “Financial stability, change of space… if I’m going to fall off, I might as well fall off on YouTube where I get paid, so yeah.

“It’s kinda cool because I’ve went full circle. I started with YouTube and now I’m ending with YouTube. Do you know how many music videos I can fund now,” she added. “Also YouTube if you want to push comfi beats in your algorithm I’m not going to complain about that. Overall, it was an easy decision.”

As we’ve quickly learned, nothing is off the table for YouTube when it comes to signing streamers to an exclusive deal.

In the past year, we’ve seen top Twitch stars make the move, and we probably shouldn’t expect Lily to be the last streamer to take a deal with YouTube either. However, only time will tell who will be next.