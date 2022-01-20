LilyPichu explains why she and Michael Reeves are living separately

Voice actor, musician, and Twitch star LilyPichu hit back at viewers speculating why she and boyfriend Michael Reeves are no longer living together.

OfflineTV is a group of popular Twitch streamers who, until recently, mostly all lived together in the same house.

The organization, comprised of such names as LilyPichu, Michael Reeves, Pokimane, Scarra, Disguised Toast, and more, officially announced they were moving out in December 2021 after two years of being roommates.

LilyPichu explained that, although they will be leaving to focus on their own content, the group will still create videos together from time to time in a shared space.

That being said, fans were surprised to see that Lily wasn’t living with boyfriend and fellow social media star Michael Reeves after the move. The two began officially dating in February 2021, some time after LilyPichu’s split from Albert ‘Sleightlymusical’ Chang in late 2019.

Although the entire group has found their own apartments, some fans thought that it was strange that she and Reeves aren’t living together, considering their relationship status.

LilyPichu hits back at Michael Reeves breakup rumors

Lily hit back at the speculation during a recent Twitch stream, clarifying that she and Reeves are still dating in spite of rumors to the contrary.

“I’m tired of explaining it,” she began. “We’re living separately. We just are. Everyone is living separately. There’s no deep reason. I don’t need any people trying to be like, ‘Oh, you guys are breaking up.’ It’s incredibly annoying.”

“The thing is, I don’t mind telling people the reason,” she continued. “We’re just living separately. That’s it. There’s no deep meaning. The problem is, it’s not good enough for some people.”

It looks like these two content creators are simply spending some time apart in the wake of the big changes to OfflineTV. There appear to be no relationship problems between them, leaving fans relieved and excited to see what the future has in store for them.