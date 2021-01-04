Logo
Lilypichu drops thousands with Pokimane-like random gift spree for fans

Published: 4/Jan/2021 13:07

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Lily Pichu

LilyPichu Pokimane

Popular content creator Lily ‘Lilypichu’ Ki has taken influence from Pokimane and bought dozens of presents from her fans’ Amazon wishlists in an effort to spread “more positivity in the New Year.”

Just before Christmas, Streamer Pokimane decided to spread “a little Christmas cheer” by giving out presents to her Twitter fans, including furniture, school supplies, and clothes. Poki’s tweet garnered more than 30,000 responses.

Pokimane admitted the Christmas giving made her “feel like Oprah.” However, she had to ask fans to stop asking for dildos ⁠— a reference to her last Christmas stream, where she unwrapped a similar present.

“So happy to be giving people stuff they need,” she wrote on her second Twitter account. “Take all my money, you kind souls… you’ll get a couch for your move! You get a notebook for school!! You get clothes for your newborn!”

Lily Pichu Twitch Streamer
Instagram: Lily Pichu
Lily asked for positivity in the New Year

But the gift-giving doesn’t stop at Christmas, On Monday, January 4, fellow streamer Lily Pichu tweeted that she was taking a page out of Pokimane’s book.

She said that she wanted “more positivity in the new year” so she would also be buying gifts for her fans from their Amazon wishlists, asking people to tweet her their links, flagging that any potential wishlists need to have third-party shipping turned “on.” She also added that she will like the tweets of those people she has bought for.

Lily later updated saying that she had bought several, before adding that she hopes to do the same again: “I will try to do this some other time as well, stay comfy, be kind.”

The streamer’s fans were hugely thankful for her kind gesture, with one person saying “I just cried a little when I got the notification that you liked this.. thank you.”

At the time of writing Lily’s tweet has more than 3,000 responses and 18,000 likes. Those who would like a gift in the new year will have more luck asking Lily than Pokimane, although she has put the gift-giving on pause for now after getting so many replies.

Twitch streamers terrified after setting off a smoke grenade indoors

Published: 4/Jan/2021 11:43

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer holds smoke grenade with shocked face
Twitch: PayMoneyWubby

PayMoneyWubby Twitch

Twitch streamers PayMoneyWubby and Alluux caused absolute chaos after they triggered a smoke grenade to go off indoors, filling the room with orange smoke and causing the pair to pause the stream.

PaymoneyWubby a.k.a. Dennis Richardson is a streamer with around 400,000 followers on Twitch, and Alluux a.k.a. Alex has just over 20,000 on the platform.

The pair regularly make some entertaining and sometimes bizarre content, and this section of the stream certainly fit into both categories after Dennis decided to surprise Alex with a smoke grenade.

PayMoneyWubby in a YouTube video
YouTube: PayMoneyWubby
PayMoneyWubby has around 400k followers on Twitch and over 1 million over on YouTube.

He asked her to hold her hand out and close her eyes, but it took a while for her to cooperate after he said that what he will put in her hand “might scare her,” with Alex totally unaware of what was coming.

Smoke grenades are canister-type grenades that are filled with brightly colored smoke and are often used as a signaling device – however, they have also become a popular prop for photographers as a way of adding special effects in real life.

Smoke grenade causes chaos live on stream

Dennis placed the device in Alex’s hand after counting down and immediately triggered it, which prompted plumes of orange smoke to spill from her hand. She immediately started screaming once she heard the noise, and was even more shocked when she opened her eyes to see the bright orange.

Dennis began screaming “Alex get it out of the house, get it out of the house!” at which point the two streamers escaped the orange-filled room, bringing the grenade with them.

While the pair are off-screen screaming and coughing could be heard, and it wasn’t long before all of their smoke detectors started emitting a piercing beep, just adding to the chaos of the situation.

They paused the stream for about 15 minutes, and when they returned they were wearing masks – though the room was thankfully no longer orange.

They explained to viewers that their house was well ventilated so it didn’t cause too many issues, and they had a great time watching the chaos-filled clip back with Alex’s brilliant facial expressions.