Lil Yachty claims Kai Cenat & Adin Ross make more than “90% of rappers”

Lil Yachty has said during an interview that he believes Kai Cenat and Adin Ross earn more money than 90% of rappers.

Kai Cenat and Adin Ross quickly became two of the leading streamers and creators across the internet.

Their rise in popularity has even garnered attention from many mainstream personalities, such as one of the world’s biggest music artists Drake. The Canadian rapper has regularly collaborated with them and has even shouted them out at his live concerts.

Along with their success from high viewership figures, they would have earned various high-income sources. This includes earning money from ad revenue, brand deals, exclusive partnerships, and more.

Now, mainstream rapper Lil Yachty, who just featured on Drake’s latest album, and is also a friend of the duo, has claimed that they “earn more than 90% of rappers.”

The rapper appeared on the YouTube show where celebrities and internet stars go shopping for sneakers at the Cool Kicks shop in LA.

As he is shown looking around the shop, the topic suddenly shifts as the host asks him about streaming.

“I was the first rapper to stream, in 2017 before anyone, Twitch wasn’t even popping, I was on Twitch it was me and Post Malone,” Lil Yachty responded.

“Kai is my brother, shout out to Fanom, shout out to AMP, shout out to Adin,” he says. Before going on to claim: “The young bros they going crazy, Kai for sure got more money than 90% of rappers, Adin too, for sure.”

Both Kai Cenat and Adin Ross have previously appeared on the show multiple times and the popular Cool Kicks channel has over 1.7 million subscribers.

Drake even allegedly shouted them both out on a brand-new song from his album.