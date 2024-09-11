Lil Tay sparks panic over cryptic posts about “devastating” news

Fans of internet star Lil Tay are left anxiously seeking answers after the influencer’s X account asked viewers to “please pray” for the young music artist.

Lil Tay is a social media star who first gained fame in childhood thanks to her viral videos ‘flexing’ on her haters with large wads of cash and luxury cars.

In 2023, her social media accounts were hacked with claims that the star had died; and now, a year later, fans are once again worried that something dark could be happening in Tay’s home life.

On September 11, 2024, Lil Tay’s X account made two separate posts that sparked panic from fans. The first read: “We have devastating news about Tay.”

Three hours later, another post was made on Tay’s account: “Please pray for Tay. We will be updating you as more information becomes available.”

Netizens are rushing to the comments section, worried about the star’s status — but others are claiming they won’t fall for a ‘hoax’ a second time.

“We not falling for this again, buddy,” one user replied.

“You’ve done this before, how am I supposed to believe anything from ya now,” another said.

As previously mentioned, a similar incident occurred in summer 2023 after Tay’s Instagram account was reportedly hacked. The hackers posted a message to Tay’s profile claiming that both she and her brother had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the post read. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

YouTube: Lil Tay

However, it was later revealed that the entire ordeal was merely a ‘hoax,’ and that both Tay and her brother were alive and well. Tay claimed that her father was behind the ordeal and alleged that he abused her while supposedly hoping to profit from the hoax as part of a cryptocurrency scheme.

In the months that followed, Tay made a comeback on social media with a new music career and has been active on her X account… but these latest posts are drawing both concern and speculation from curious viewers.