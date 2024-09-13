Lil Tay hits back at claims heart tumor diagnosis is a hoax

Lil Tay has hit back at claims that her “life-threatening” heart tumor diagnosis is a hoax.

The 17-year-old influencer went viral on September 11, 2024, after posts on her X account revealed that they had “devastating” news to share about Lil Tay.

The account then claimed that she had been diagnosed with a “life-threatening” brain tumor and was admitted into the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“Tay has been diagnosed with a life-threatening heart tumor. We ask kindly for everyone’s love and prayers,” they said in the post.

Viewers across X have called the claims a hoax since they first went viral, with many stating that Lil Tay’s “rent is due again” – implying that the posts may be done as a way to go viral and generate revenue on her channels.

On top of that, her initial post about the news has received a community note claiming the whole thing is fake.

Her X account hit back at the claims, calling it “misleading” and asked for people to continue praying for Tay.

“This community note is misleading, as something is indeed wrong with Tay. Last time, it was her absentee father who hacked into her accounts and faked her death. However, this time, she is in the ICU,” the post reads.

“She was diagnosed with a heart tumor. But we will keep you updated as we receive more information. Please continue to pray for Tay.”

Viewers remain skeptical about the posts due to an incident that took place back in 2023, where Lil Tay’s Instagram account announced the death of her and her brother.

After regaining access to the account, Tay claimed that her father had taken it over to share the viral hoax.

She’s since came back to social media and launched a music career. Tay posts her music videos on YouTube and has since amassed over 400,000 subscribers and almost 10 million views.