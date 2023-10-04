Lil Tay claims “psycho” father allegedly swatted her

Internet star Lil Tay went live claiming she was swatted by her father, mere days after accusing her dad of also being behind the viral hoax that convinced social media both she and her brother had died.

Lil Tay is a social media star with a murky history, first rising to fame in the late 2010’s by flexing copious amounts of cash and bragging about her supposed wealth in a series of viral videos online.

However, she disappeared shortly afterward amid a highly-publicized custody battle between her parents… only to reappear in the limelight years later after a post was published on her Instagram page alleging that both she and her half-brother had died.

Tay later reemerged to clarify that the Instagram post was a hoax and that both she and her brother were alive and well.

Lil Tay Lil Tay made a major comeback following a hoax that claimed she and her half-brother had died.

In September 2023, Tay posted a damning accusation to her Instagram account where she accused her father of being the one behind the hoax, calling him an “abusive, racist, misogynistic, woman beater.”

Shortly afterward, Tay released her first single in years, and later went live on Instagram, claiming that her father had abused her.

Now, Tay is making even more accusations toward her dad, saying that her father swatted her in a video on October 4.

Lil Tay blasts “psycho” father for allegedly swatting her

In the video, Tay called her dad a “f*cking psycho,” alleging that he swatted her house cover up his supposedly “abusive” behavior.

“My abusive father swatted me to prevent me from continuing to expose his racism, misogyny, sexually abusive behavior, and domestic violence,” Tay claimed.

“You cannot f*cking stop me,” she continued. “You cannot f*cking silence me. This is not just for myself, but for all girls and women.”

Thus far, no further information has been released regarding the alleged swatting, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on the situation right here at Dexerto.