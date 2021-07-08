Lil Baby finally hits back at Logan Paul a year after he trashed his music

American rap star Lil Baby has clapped back at YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul exactly a year after the influencer trashed his music on the Impaulsive podcast.

Lil Baby is one of the biggest names in the rap game right now. Best known for such hits as ‘Sum 2 Prove’ and ‘On Me,’ it’s safe to say that the rapper is widely hailed as one of the genre’s biggest rising stars… but YouTuber Logan Paul didn’t agree with this sentiment, at first.

In 2020, Paul gave some scathing comments on Lil Baby’s music during an episode of his podcast, appearing to label the uber-popular music artist as a “mumble rapper.”

“Bro, I’m gonna say it right now,” he began. “Lil Baby, he’ll pop up on my Spotify, and… I can’t f**king get away from Lil Baby songs. I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular, I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. It all sounds the same. His tone is the same. It’s all the same. I give him a year.”

About one year later, Lil Baby posted a series of Tweets hitting back at Paul’s comments, specifically clapping back at Paul’s “I give him a year” remark.

“Logan Who?” the rapper tweeted. “More like give ’em a year to have 100ms.”

Logan was quick to respond to the situation — and didn’t seem to have an issue poking fun at himself. In reference to Lil Baby’s “Logan Who?” tweet, Paul changed his Twitter name to “Logan Who” and posted a humble statement recognizing Lil Baby’s status in the music biz.

“I was wrong about Lil Baby,” Paul wrote.

While this is far from the first time Paul has been called out by a celebrity, it’s certainly one of the funniest, showing that Lil Baby had no problem playing the long game to exact his perfect revenge on his internet critic.