Life-sized Polly Pocket-inspired Airbnb available for limited time 

Polly Pocket is celebrating her 35th birthday party by inviting a select few fans to her Airbnb house for a limited amount of time.

Located in Littleton, Massachusetts, is a not-so-little Polly Pocket-inspired Airbnb.

To celebrate Polly’s 35th birthday, as she was first introduced to stores in 1989, the toy and family entertainment company Mattel teamed up with Airbnb to bring the ‘90s-themed dollhouse to life.

“While Polly is away on an epic adventure celebrating her 35th birthday, guests can stay in her two-story pad and explore the toy life – where a pocket full of nostalgia awaits,” Airbnb detailed.

Article continues after ad

The bright pink and pastel-colored house will be available for guests to stay just one night between September 12 and September 14. Up to four guests can stay each night for $89 per person.

The Airbnb will also be available for day-cations from September 16 until October 12, and up to 12 guests per booking are granted entrance to the elaborate life-sized dollhouse.

Article continues after ad

The Polly Pocket Airbnb features a snack-filled fridge where individuals can indulge in their favorite ‘90s goodies.

Guests are even allowed to try on Polly’s colorful wardrobe and get ready at her vanity, where hair and nail accessories can also be found.

Article continues after ad

And, guests can make “Polly-approved charm bracelets to match with your BFF.”

To book your stay at Polly’s Airbnb while she slays her birthday with her besties, you can log onto airbnb.com/pollypocket on August 21 at 6:00 am ET. The request period will then close on August 28 at 11:59 pm ET.

Though the slumber party is limited to a few lucky fans, many people were interested in the Polly Pocket Airbnb after it went viral on TikTok.

Article continues after ad

“Therapy isn’t enough, I need to live in the Polly Pocket house,” commented one on a post of the unique destination.

Many also asked if the apparel in her closet was “chewable,” as it was widely popular for Polly Pocket fans to chew on her clothes.

Article continues after ad

A lot of others mentioned that it would be the perfect little home for ‘Espresso’ artist Sabrina Carpenter, as the colors fit her aesthetic.