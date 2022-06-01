Liam Payne wants to fight Justin Bieber, KSI, and Jake Paul

One Direction star Liam Payne has revealed that he would consider facing some famous faces in the boxing ring, including pop superstar Justin Bieber, YouTuber KSI, and even pro boxer Jake Paul.

Having made his name on Vine alongside his brother Logan, Jake Paul has set his sights on conquering anyone who dares face him in the boxing ring.

Jake is never one to shy away from challenging the most legendary and tough names in the industry. Just some of the UFC and boxing icons that Jake has wanted to take on include Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson.

It looks like Jake could soon be facing a new face in the ring however as British singer Liam Payne claimed that he would be up for taking on the Cruiserweight.

Liam Payne vs Justin Bieber?

On May 31, Payne joined content creator and boxer Logan Paul for his IMPAULSIVE podcast. Having shared his newfound passion for combat sports, he was asked about who he would be willing to fight on a one-to-one.

Although he claimed that he would “just enjoy the challenge” of a fight, he would be up for facing stars like YouTuber KSI. Logan, who famously faced KSI in the boxing ring on two occasions, discouraged any such idea warning Payne “he can fight, bro.”

After co-host Mike Majlak suggested Payne could fight Logan, The Maverick quickly fired back asking if the singer would take on his brother Jake. Although he was warned not to by the podcast group, Payne was tempted by the idea.

Logan also had another potential challenger who Payne could fight in the ring: “I really do think a fight between you and Bieber could be really interesting.”

Payne, however, claimed that he didn’t “believe” Bieber would do it because while the singer is “skilled” he’s also “little.” Yet, Payne said he would be down for the challenge if Bieber “did want to do it.”

Jake hasn’t responded to Payne’s offer as of writing. Although, given the long list of names who have already issued him a challenge, he might not even have the time to face the former One Direction band member.