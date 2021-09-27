Level Me Up with Yvonne and Elgato — details, terms & conditions

Think your stream setup is in need of a makeover by Elgato? Now is your chance to prove it and score an upgrade!
Having a sick setup is a crucial part of being a streamer, no matter what game or content you choose to broadcast. Trouble is, your idea of a perfect setup might be quite different than what you actually have to work with.
That’s where the Level Me Up contest comes in. Simply create a video showing off your setup for a chance to have it chosen by OfflineTV streamer Yvonne to get leveled up!
How to enter the Level Me Up with Yvonne and Elgato contest
So, how do you get in on this giveaway? Simply follow the steps down below:
- Submit one TikTok by posting on your TikTok account using the hashtag #levelmeupyvonne & tagging @elgatogaming between September 27 – October 1.
- On October 6, Yvonne will host a TikTok reaction stream on her Twitch channel.
- Clips will be voted on by Twitch viewers and Yvonne using stream polls
- The top TikTok wins the Elgato stream setup makeover!
If your clip is selected to participate in the event, Dexerto will contact you prior to the livestream to notify you.
Level Me Up with Yvonne and Elgato — full rules, terms & conditions
Below are the full rules for the contest:
How to enter
- Create one (1) TikTok video of any length.
- LIMIT 1 SUBMISSION PER PERSON
Rules
- There will be one (1) winners total.
- Who can enter – Open to entrants 18 & older in the contiguous United States (sorry, Hawaii and Alaska residents).
- Submission Duration – September 27 to October 1.
- How to enter – create and post a TikTok on your personal account using the hashtag #levelmeupyvonne, tagging @elgatogaming, & using the sound titled “Eternal” by Athena & SMLE. 1 submission per person only.
- How Winner Is Chosen – Winner (1) will be selected during Yvonne’s TikTok review stream via viewer voting & Yvonne herself.
- Prizing distribution – If you do not respond to the winner contact within 72 hours, you may forfeit your prize. The winner contact is expected to be sent out within 24 hours after the live stream ends.
- Disqualification – You will also be disqualified if you are found to have entered multiple times.