Level Me Up with Yvonne and Elgato — details, terms & conditions

Think your stream setup is in need of a makeover by Elgato? Now is your chance to prove it and score an upgrade!

Having a sick setup is a crucial part of being a streamer, no matter what game or content you choose to broadcast. Trouble is, your idea of a perfect setup might be quite different than what you actually have to work with.

That’s where the Level Me Up contest comes in. Simply create a video showing off your setup for a chance to have it chosen by OfflineTV streamer Yvonne to get leveled up!

How to enter the Level Me Up with Yvonne and Elgato contest

So, how do you get in on this giveaway? Simply follow the steps down below:

Submit one TikTok by posting on your TikTok account using the hashtag #levelmeupyvonne & tagging @elgatogaming between September 27 – October 1. On October 6, Yvonne will host a TikTok reaction stream on her Twitch channe l. Clips will be voted on by Twitch viewers and Yvonne using stream polls The top TikTok wins the Elgato stream setup makeover!

If your clip is selected to participate in the event, Dexerto will contact you prior to the livestream to notify you.

Level Me Up with Yvonne and Elgato — full rules, terms & conditions

Below are the full rules for the contest:

How to enter

Create one (1) TikTok video of any length.

LIMIT 1 SUBMISSION PER PERSON

Rules