Lettuce goes viral on TikTok after outlasting Liz Truss in time challenge

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

A lettuce has become a viral sensation on TikTok after winning a bizarre time challenge with Liz Truss, after the UK Prime Minister announced her resignation on October 20.

Liz Truss lost the confidence of the Conservative Party after finding themselves 30 points down in voter polling, a reported by the BBC, throwing the towel in after just 44 days.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition and The Labour Party, called for a General Election just hours before Truss told the country she was leaving office.

The Conservatives, however, have announced plans to reignite a leadership contest with Boris Johnson reported to be eyeing up his old role. Johnson resigned back in July, following the party gate controversy and slumps in the polls.

For Britons, there has been one silver lining in all of this political instability, as a single lettuce celebrated a victory over the outbound leader.

Lettuce goes viral after outlasting Liz Truss

After Liz Truss was installed as Prime Minister on September 6, a UK newspaper set up a livestream of a lettuce, stating its intention to last longer than her.

On October 20, the Daily Star‘s experiment became a viral sensation on TikTok, as it still looked in decent shape as the news broke about her exit from No.10 Downing Street.

The message alongside the wig-wearing vegetable changed from “Can this lettuce outlast Liz Truss?” to “This lettuce has outlasted Liz Truss.”

YouTube, Daily Star The lettuce officially outlasted Liz Truss on October 20, after 44 days of the time challenge.

It also says on the livestream that the lettuce will “address the nation” at 6 PM local time, pictured celebrating with a bottle of Gordon’s gin. Very British.

The lettuce has been featured in a number of viral posts since the former Prime Minister resigned.

The clip below, from smol.ames, shows them playing the national anthem after the victory was declared.

TikTok users had been following the time challenge for days.

Whether or not it will last long enough to oversee a UK General Election, however, remains to be seen.