Leona Lewis sends fans wild with TikTok from Shane Dawson’s iconic mansion

Pop star Leona Lewis made fans go wild as she filmed a TikTok in YouTuber Shane Dawson’s former home, which he sold in 2019.

British X Factor winner Leona Lewis has been very active on TikTok lately as she takes part in random trends on the short-form video platform.

From throwback videos to an adorable rendition of the Little Mermaid song Part of Your World performed in the pool with her daughter, Leona is becoming quite the TikTok star.

But one video, which now has over 1.5 million views, made viewers take a second look as they realized the Bleeding Love singer was living in Shane Dawson‘s previous home in Studio City in Los Angeles.

Shane put the house on the market in 2019 after he and his husband Ryland Adams bought a $3 million mansion in Calabasas.

The house sold in May that year for exactly $2 million to fashion exec Maria Tomei Borromeo, Dirt reports.

Borromeo owned the house for two years, where she completely flipped the house in a major renovation. She then went on to sell the home for $2.6 million to Leona and her husband in 2021.

But it wasn’t until now that fans seem to have realized what house Leona was living in.

Fans go wild after realizing Leona Lewis lives in Shane Dawson’s former home

After seeing the video Leona made in her home, viewers went crazy as they quickly recognized the front door to be Shane’s previous home.

The video has since been shared across several social media platforms, including Reddit and Twitter, as fans can’t believe the coincidence.

One person wrote: “Shane Dawson’s house has had a major glow up”

Another said: “No way is that Shane Dawson’s old house!! The nostalgia.”

“Wait this is Shane Dawson’s old house right?” a third person said.

“Leona is the back laundry room haunted?” another said, referring to several of Shane’s videos where he claimed a room in his house was haunted.

Shane and Ryland now live just outside Denver, Colorado after buying a 4,000 sqft home for $2.2 mil in 2021. They also spend part of their time in their Calabasas home.