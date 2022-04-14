“Leave Twitter” trends as Elon Musk offers to buy entire company

Elon Musk has reportedly offered to buy Twitter entirely for $43 billion, just one week after investing $3 billion into the social media platform. With his offer going public, the phrase “Leave Twitter” began to trend as users began debating about leaving the platform for good.

Tesla founder Elon Musk made waves when he officially invested $3 billion into Twitter, instantly becoming the largest shareholder of the company.

However, the richest man on Earth seemingly wasn’t satisfied with just his initial investment in the company. Despite not joining the board of directors of the company, he’s still fixated on Twitter.

On April 14, Musk made a formal offer to buy Twitter outright for $54.20 per share, totaling an insane $43 billion.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Elon Musk splits Twitter users with attempted takeover

In Elon’s offer, he revealed his reasoning for submitting the offer after his first investment, “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Mere moments after Musk’s offer was made public, Twitter users got the phrase “Leave Twitter” trending on the site.

Most tweets with the phrase were simply asking if users would actually leave in the event Elon did take over, as the massive business move sparked curiosity over the future of the platform.

— Birgit Umaigba (@birgitomo) April 14, 2022

One user questioned if the potential takeover would even matter, “Literally nothing is going to change for the vast majority of Twitter users if/when Elon Musk takes over.”

They went on to add, “And honestly I guarantee that most people threatening to leave now are still going to stay. I honestly don’t see what everybody’s worked up over.”

Literally nothing is going to change for the vast majority of Twitter users if/when Elon Musk takes over. And honestly I guarantee that most people threatening to leave now are still going to stay. I honestly don’t see what everybody’s worked up over. — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) April 14, 2022

Of course, there were some who voiced their outrage over the potential deal with one user saying: “Seriously, why does Elon want Twitter? Leave us the f**k alone, you goon!”

Billionaires buying up social media platforms and news outlets isn’t a new thing, but Musk taking over Twitter for over $40 billion would certainly be unprecedented for that amount of cash.