Leafy banned from YouTube after series of Pokimane videos

by Calum Patterson
Pokimane / Leafyishere

YouTuber Leafyishere has had his account permanently terminated by the platform, after his return from a long hiatus, where he began making a series of videos about other content creators, primarily streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys.

Having experienced one of the fastest rises to YouTube fame a few years ago, Leafy randomly left the platform, and ceased making videos for almost two years.

He returned in 2020, first making drama oriented videos about other popular channels including iDubbz, H3H3, and KEEMSTAR.

However, in July, his attention to turned to Twitch streamer Pokimane, starting with his 'content nuke' video, and subsequent follow-up videos. In them, he criticized and mocked not only her content, but also her appearance and claimed to 'expose' her for having a secret relationship.

These videos quickly went viral, causing a stir in the community. Pokimane actually took a break from streaming in the wake of the videos, before releasing an apology video that addressed some of the incidents raised by Leafy.

Leafy's YouTube channel terminated

On August 21, Leafy's YouTube account was terminated for "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten."

Leafy account banned on YouTube
YouTube
You will be met with this screen when trying to access Leafy's videos.

The reason for his ban clearly alludes to the series of videos about Pokimane, but also other creators.

However, while some welcomed the ban, YouTuber Scarce has advised caution, as YouTube's action against Leafy could be indicative of further action against other creators, perhaps less controversial.

Leafy is yet to comment publicly on the ban, with his most recent tweets coming before it was well-known. In one, he references to Pokimane again and another PewDiePie.

Pokimane says she had nothing do with it

As news of Leafy's ban spread on social media, Pokimane herself chose to make very clear that she had no part to play in the termination.

She said, "I don't want my silence to leave room for assumptions."

It's possible that Leafy could simply create a new channel and continue his content there, but he loses millions of subscribers, and YouTube will surely have a keen eye on him going forward.

He still hasn't addressed the termination of his channel.