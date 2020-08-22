Leafy banned from YouTube after series of Pokimane videos

YouTuber Leafyishere has had his account permanently terminated by the platform, after his return from a long hiatus, where he began making a series of videos about other content creators, primarily streamer Imane 'Pokimane' Anys.

Having experienced one of the fastest rises to YouTube fame a few years ago, Leafy randomly left the platform, and ceased making videos for almost two years.

Advertisement

He returned in 2020, first making drama oriented videos about other popular channels including iDubbz, H3H3, and KEEMSTAR.

However, in July, his attention to turned to Twitch streamer Pokimane, starting with his 'content nuke' video, and subsequent follow-up videos. In them, he criticized and mocked not only her content, but also her appearance and claimed to 'expose' her for having a secret relationship.

Advertisement

These videos quickly went viral, causing a stir in the community. Pokimane actually took a break from streaming in the wake of the videos, before releasing an apology video that addressed some of the incidents raised by Leafy.

Leafy's YouTube channel terminated

On August 21, Leafy's YouTube account was terminated for "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten."

The reason for his ban clearly alludes to the series of videos about Pokimane, but also other creators.

Advertisement

However, while some welcomed the ban, YouTuber Scarce has advised caution, as YouTube's action against Leafy could be indicative of further action against other creators, perhaps less controversial.

Even if you weren’t a fan of his videos, Leafy’s termination is very, very, concerning. Leafy being terminated now means any of us could be next. — Scarce (@JohnScarce) August 22, 2020

Leafy is yet to comment publicly on the ban, with his most recent tweets coming before it was well-known. In one, he references to Pokimane again and another PewDiePie.

i still dont get why the t3 subs are angry - if pokimane breaks up with her boyfriend because of all this then shouldnt they be thanking me? — Leafy (@Leafy) August 21, 2020

pewdiepie is racist — Leafy (@Leafy) August 21, 2020

Pokimane says she had nothing do with it

As news of Leafy's ban spread on social media, Pokimane herself chose to make very clear that she had no part to play in the termination.

Advertisement

She said, "I don't want my silence to leave room for assumptions."

i know i'm going to get asked this, so i'd like to clarify i had nothing to do with leafy's ban. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 22, 2020

It's possible that Leafy could simply create a new channel and continue his content there, but he loses millions of subscribers, and YouTube will surely have a keen eye on him going forward.

He still hasn't addressed the termination of his channel.