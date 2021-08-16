LazarBeam opens up on YouTube struggles: “I can’t remember the last day I felt relaxed”

Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott opened up about the challenges of being a content creator on YouTube, admitting it becomes your entire existence, and he hasn’t felt relaxed in more than a decade.

LazarBeam burst onto the scene during the peak of Fortnite’s success, and he’s been thriving ever since.

Not only did he receive an icon skin the game, but his YouTube channel has reached new heights with almost 20 million subscribers.

But after appearing in the new Ryan Reynolds movie, Free Guy, along with Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, and other content creators and streamers, he said how it’s wrong for people to think he’s had it easy.

LazarBeam explained that people have the misconception that you can wake up, do ten minutes of recording, and send it off somewhere, which isn’t the case.

“It’s more of a lifestyle. It’s more like your entire existence,” he told Polygon in an interview.

“I can’t remember the last day I felt relaxed. It was probably a decade ago, where I wasn’t stressing about something or the comments people make. I think that is my biggest problem with people’s perception: that it’s easy.”

“I would sleep three to four hours a night and work every day, and edit the video, try and come up with something, or [in the] morning, film for five hours, edit for six hours… and then go to bed and wake up and do it again.”

LazarBeam isn’t the only content creator to open up about the difficulties they face, too.

Ninja admitted he struggles with the “huge pressure” of streaming, while Poki also revealed she worries about taking time off and falling behind.

So, it seems like his co-stars, along with other content creators, know all too well how demanding their work can be. They understand his plight, even if the general public doesn’t agree, but he wants to change that.