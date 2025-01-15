Lawyer warns TikTok alternatives like RedNote also at risk amid US TikTok ban push

With TikTok’s impending ban looming, netizens are jumping ship to other popular alternatives like RedNote and Lemon8 — but legal experts are advising caution.

In January 2025, Chinese-based app Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, soared to the top of Apple’s App Store as its number one most-downloaded social platform.

Described as a combination of Pinterest and Instagram, RedNote is even being endorsed by major influencers like Pokimane as TikTok faces an imminent ban in the United States.

However, legal experts are warning users to be cautious about these TikTok alternatives, saying there’s a possibility these apps might get the boot, as well.

RedNote RedNote, also known as Red Book or Xiaohongshu, is the most popular social platform on Apple’s App Store as a TikTok ban looms.

TikTok alternatives could be subject to ban – on certain conditions

We linked up with business litigator Neil Elan of Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, who said the possibility of apps like RedNote and Lemon8 getting banned all depends on their similarity to TikTok in relation to the Chinese government.

“Well, the big concern is, do we know the framework for the analysis?” he began. “Would it be the same? What are the ties to the Chinese government, and what national security concerns are posed?

“It would be a fact-by-fact basis. You would have to analyze the ownership structure, the involvement of the Chinese government, the bylaws and regulations governing these different companies.

“If the facts for RedNote, Lemon8, and any other similar company are akin to TikTok, then there certainly would be precedent to have those regulated in the same way as TikTok. There are alternative social media platforms available, but if they fall in the TikTok camp, you can expect a strong cohort that would push for equal treatment and potential banning.”

Lemon8 Lemon8 is another app rising in popularity – but it’s also owned by TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance.

Elan explained that the US government’s primary concern regarding TikTok is one of national security, something the FBI announced back in 2022. ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, must sell its shares of the app before January 19 or it will be banned in the States.

It’s worth noting that Lemon8, another popular platform climbing up the App Store ranks, is also owned by ByteDance, and is likely to get banned along with TikTok if a sale doesn’t happen by January 19.

