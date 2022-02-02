LA Rams NFL star makes bold Super Bowl promise to Dr Disrespect live on stream

LA Rams star Eric Weddle hopped into Dr Disrespect’s chat fresh off an NFC championship to make a big prediction going into the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI in two weeks.

Dr Disrespect is a huge NFL fan and while the Rams disposed of his 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl, the Two-Time was over the moon to see Weddle in his chat.

During Doc’s February 2 Warzone stream where he was set to partake in Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards’ Hide N’ Seek Tournament, Weddle surprised the YouTuber with a $100 donation.

To make things even wilder, the free safety used his donation to send a message to the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the Super Bowl.

LA Rams' @weddlesbeard popping into @DrDisrespect's stream to say he's taking all the violence, speed, and momentum to the Super Bowl. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/hKG2tzXoVL — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) February 2, 2022

Eric Weddle makes Super Bowl promise to Dr Disrespect

With his $100 donation, the 37-year-old cheered the Two-Time on in his pursuit for Warzone glory, adding that he was going to bring some of the streamer’s signature sauce to the big game.

“Let’s go, Doc. Want to see dubs all day today with the crew,” Weddle wrote, resulting in the red-faced streamer describing the event he was playing in.

“I’m playing in a tournament that doesn’t require you to fire your weapon or you’re not supposed to fire your weapon one time,” Doc explained. “I don’t know how we got pulled into this one.”

“Taking that [violence, speed, momentum] all the way to the Super Bowl. Let’s be great,” Doc continued reading Weddle’s message before requesting his chat send some firm handshakes the Ram player’s way. “All the way right into the Super Bowl. What a life.”

If Weddle can make good on his promise and bring some of Doc’s own ‘VSM’ to the Super Bowl, then there’s a decent chance LA ends up overcoming the Bengals on February 13 when Super Bowl LVI kicks off.