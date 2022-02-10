LA Rams cover Super Bowl stadium with TimTheTatman prediction despite NFL curse

YouTube streamer extraordinaire TimTheTatman has cursed every single NFL team he’s predicted to win during the 2022 playoffs. Nevertheless, the Los Angeles Rams are proudly wearing his Super Bowl prediction on its stadium.

After about 20 years in St. Louis, Missouri, the Rams moved back to Los Angeles in 2016. They quickly celebrated that homecoming by making it to the Super Bowl in 2018, before ultimately losing to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.

Now, the Rams are back in the big game and face a new opponent: the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, LA’s stars also have a second opponent working against them: YouTube streamer TimTheTatman, who predicted that the Rams would beat the Bengals. Instead of shying away from the curse, though, the team is leaning into it.

TimTheTatman picks LA Rams to win the Super Bowl

rams will win the Super Bowlhttps://t.co/OxHE4PS02c — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) February 1, 2022

The NFL playoffs are notoriously difficult to predict and therefore make Las Vegas sportsbooks a lot of money every year. Yet somehow, TimTheTatman has gone a perfect 0-5 in his predictions this postseason.

If you went with the opposite of each Tim pick, you would have made a decent chunk of change this past month.

Having seemingly jinxed a number of favorites, Bengals and Rams fans were understandably wary of the streamer’s pick – which singled out LA as the Super Bowl LVI champs.

LA Rams cover Super Bowl stadium with TimTheTatman curse

Once Tim picked the Rams, though, the team itself seemed to embrace it. His tweet, “Rams will win the Super Bowl” was plastered in bright lights across the entire roof of SoFi Stadium.

Given the 0-5 record, that’s a bold decision, but might be the right level of confidence needed to finally break the jinx.

The Super Bowl will be hosted at SoFi on Sunday, February 13. The Rams are currently favorites to win and there are only a few days left before we find out just how powerful Tim’s curse is.