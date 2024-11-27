Kylie Kelce rivals Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify charts without even releasing an episode

Kylie Kelce has already reached the top of the Spotify podcast charts, and she has done it without releasing a single full episode.

The Kelce family has skyrocketed in popularity over the last couple of years, with various members taking over social media feeds.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has found his way into pop stardom thanks to his girlfriend Taylor Swift, while older brother Jason – who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles where he played center – has remained on NFL fan’s TV sets as a commentator for the league.

Travis and Jason have a popular podcast together called New Heights as well, which sometimes features Jason’s wife Kylie as an on-screen guest.

Kylie’s appearances on New Heights and other various podcasts, shows, and social media, have prompted fans to beg her to make a podcast of her own.

Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce becomes #2 podcast

She announced her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, on Monday, November 25, and fans quickly flocked to Spotify to subscribe to her new show. So many fans, in fact, that ‘Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce’ has made its way up the charts to become the platform’s second most popular podcast.

Spotify

On top of it all, Kylie hasn’t even released a full episode of the show yet. All that has been uploaded to her Spotify page is a 94-second introduction clip, with her first episode coming on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

With this amount of momentum, Kylie’s first episode may help her overtake Joe Rogan’s lead as the number one podcast on Spotify – and it wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened.

Joe Rogan lost the top spot on the US charts back in October to The Shawn Ryan Show, just weeks after having the host, Shawn Ryan, on his podcast.

Just days after that, the Call Her Daddy podcast took the top spot from Rogan again after host Alex Cooper interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris.