Kylie Jenner pranks mom Kris with viral TikTok phone call trend

Kylie Jenner has pranked her mom Kris as part of a viral TikTok trend that sees people calling their friends and family while wearing noise cancelling headphones.

TikTok is home to a huge number of different viral trends and challenges, and users particularly love the variety of pranks that have taken the app by storm over the years.

One prank that is making a comeback on the platform right now involves users calling friends and family while wearing noise cancelling headphones. This means that they can’t hear what the person on the other end of the line is saying, leading to hilarious results.

Kylie Jenner is particularly active on TikTok and decided to join in this viral trend, pranking her mom, Kris Jenner, in the process.

Kris was baffled by Kylie’s nonsensical responses, even going on to ask, “are you drinking?” thanks to the bizarre conversation.

Although Kris kept asking what was happening, Kylie obviously wasn’t able to hear her mom’s end of the conversation, leaving Kris even more confused by the end of the phone call.

Fans loved Kris’ reaction to the prank, with one user writing: “I’m actually dead. Kris is always just going with the flow and never questioning anything.”

“She entertained this for so long, bless Kris,” said another.

The video has already garnered 1.6 million likes and over 8 million views, with fans loving Kylie’s attempt at the challenge.

This prank has been popular online for a while now, but it’s seeing a resurgence in popularity on TikTok, with many of the videos participating garnering millions of likes and views, leading to even more people wanting to try out the hilarious trend on their friends and family.