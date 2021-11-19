Kylie Jenner ‘lookalike’ goes viral on TikTok but not everyone is convinced

TikTok user ‘kjdrafts’ has gone viral for her likeness to Kylie Jenner, but some are convinced that she’s actually using a face app to alter her appearance to look more like the star.

TikTok is the home to a whole host of viral content, and one thing that’s always sure to make waves on the platform is a convincing celebrity lookalike.

Sometimes that’s in the form of CGI, like the Tom Cruise deepfake that garnered millions of likes and views for its eerie accuracy. It was so convincing that it even fooled Justin Bieber who reposted the fake Cruise to his story without realizing it wasn’t actually him.

Advertisement

Other times people have gone viral for their natural likeness to huge celebrities, like one user who many say is the spitting image of Olivia Rodrigo.

But people are firmly divided over which category this latest lookalike falls in. TikTok user ‘kjdrafts’ has over 100,000 followers on her account, though she makes it clear in her bio that she “is not Kylie Jenner” and that the page is just “parody & fun.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

She has garnered tens of millions of views for her similarity to the media personality, with some even saying they thought she was the real deal at first.

Read More: Bryce Hall responds to rumors he wants to fight Corinna Kopf

However, many commenters have suggested that she’s actually using a face app to alter her appearance to make her look more like Kylie, or even using deepfake software.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

“I can’t believe there’s people believing this is isn’t a deepfake when it glitches all the time,” one user wrote, another saying, “you can definitely tell it’s a filter, people.”

It’s not clear exactly how kjdrafts managed to make herself look so similar to Kylie, but her videos are gaining traction nonetheless as people continue to encounter her on their For You Pages.