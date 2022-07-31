Kylie Jenner is obsessed with TikTok and fans love it

Kawter Abed . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

Kylie Jenner has seemingly been obsessed with social media app TikTok lately, and fans can’t get enough of her videos.

Within three days, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ star has posted 10 videos on the social media platform, much to the delight of her almost 50 million followers.

Each video she’s shared has gained anywhere between 3 million and 40 million views, and fans are loving the variety of content Jenner’s been posting everyday.

In one of her recent videos, Kylie and her mom are seen dancing to the song ‘Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman’

Jenner has been more active on TikTok of late, after she joined a viral campaign calling on Instagram to “stop trying to be TikTok.”

Her recent videos range from makeup routines, promoting her own makeup line ‘Kylie Cosmetics,’ to simple videos of herself vibing to music.

A video she shared just three days ago has already amassed over 40 million views, with almost 20,000 comments from fans who are happy to see the beauty mogul active on the app.

Fans obsessed with Kylie Jenner’s TikTok presence

With Jenner being more active on TikTok than any other social media platform, her fans have flocked to the comment sections of her recent videos, impressed with her daily content.

“Loving active Kylie,” a fan commented. Another fan agreed, adding “We love seeing you everyday.”

One fan wrote “She’s not playing with Insta,” noting that Jenner has been a lot less active on Instagram, and more active on TikTok since calling out the former.

“I think she’s addicted to TikTok now,” another fan quipped.

“Kylie slaying her spam era,” someone else commented.

Jenner remains one of the most influential socialites in the world. After complaining about Instagram’s TikTok-style revamp earlier this week, Instagram has since rolled back some of its recent changes.