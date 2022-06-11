Kyedae leaves toxic Valorant player lost for words after trash talking her

A toxic Valorant player was left speechless after he recognized Twitch streamer and 100 Thieves content creator Kyedae’s voice in-game, causing him to shut up entirely.

Like many other games, Valorant has its fair share of problems when it comes to toxicity and trolling from players. While Riot has made attempts to with necessary changes to battle the ongoing issues, they’re still prominent.

However, one toxic player got the shock of their life when they recognized popular Twitch streamer Kyedae’s voice in-game – which made them shut up entirely.

During Kyedae’s June 9 live stream, the 20-year-old Valorant streamer called out her teammate in-game who died after not sticking with the team. “Brimstone, do you mind playing site with us next time, we really need you,” said the 100 Thieves content creator.

However, the player’s reaction was far from expected. “Shut up,” the player responded, before recognizing the voice he heard after a split second. “Is that Kyedae?” he asked, before going quiet.

Left unimpressed by the situation entirely, “Wow, you see that? that’s f**king crazy, he was about to be an a**hole. That’s f**ked,” Kyedae said to her chat, who were also lost for words after witnessing what happened.

After finishing the round, and having some time for thought, Kyedae explained how it sucks to see her treated differently because she’s a known creator. “You guys see that, that’s what sucks so bad. He will literally tell a woman to shut the f**k up when it’s anyone else but me,” the streamer said.

“But now he recognized my voice he won’t do that. It’s like the biggest loser sh*t you could possibly do,” she added.

Regardless, hopefully, Riot continue to improve its voice and in-game chat toxicity reporting system to further punish toxic players.