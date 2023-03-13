Kyedae explains why she ‘dreaded’ winning best Valorant streamer at The Streamer Awards

The Streamer Awards has wrapped up for another year, and Kyedae won the award for the best Valorant Streamer, however, she soon explained why she felt “dread” more than joy at receiving the award.

She commented on the announcement tweet which revealed her win, saying, “the moment I won I felt more dread than anything because I knew the hate I’d get.” Continuing to say that tarik was more deserving of the award, but the award was fan-voted so it’s not really something she could control.

Naturally, the streaming community congratulated her on her achievement and told her to ignore the rabid haters. With tarik even replying to her, “Kyedae I’m seriously sorry that you gotta even deal with that bs, you actually grind hard as f*** and 100% deserve the recognition.”

Many other fans came in support for Kyedae, despite the many visibly negative comments reacting to her win instead of tarik. In particular, fans praised the Valorant star for being a big influencer to other female content creators in the scene.

Despite the looming hate messages she knew she was going to receive, she still received the award in good spirits, with an over-excited TenZ cheering on for her when her name was called out at the show.

She even, macabrely, made fun of her own cancer diagnosis in her short acceptance speech for the award.

“I didn’t have a speech prepared today because I was expecting someone else to win. But I did talk to QT on the sidelines and this was my Make-A-Wish, so thank you very much, everyone, I appreciate it” she said upon receiving the trophy.