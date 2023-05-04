KSI’s mom shocks fans after appearing to support Andrew Tate

KSI’s mom Yinka Olatunji has left fans of the popular YouTuber shocked after posting a tweet where she appears to support controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

As YouTuber turned boxer JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji continues to grow in popularity on the internet, the more his mom uses her social media platform to speak out in support of her famous son.

She’s amassed over 85,000 followers on Twitter, where she consistently tweets about KSI, Prime, and various influencers surrounding Misfits Boxing.

But on May 3, 2023, Yinya left fans shocked after posting a tweet seemingly supporting controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

KSI’s mom shocks fans with Andrew Tate tweet

On May 2, Andrew Tate posted a tweet revealing a video documentary he had filmed about Vice News being “scum” which led to KSI’s mom Yinka replying in a quote tweet.

“No matter how hard the enemy tries to destroy you, God has a way of exposing them and they always fall on their own sword. If God before you who can be against you. Always have him in your life and cry out to him daily because prayer changes everything,” she said.

Shortly after her tweet, fans took issue with Yinka for appearing to support the controversial influencer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“YINKA NO, NOT ANDREW, HE’S A BAD MAN,” one user replied.

Another fan said: “Yinka you do know you are supporting [Andrew Tate] and both your sons don’t like him.”

“How you feel about KSI hating Andrew Tate, but you support him,” a third fan replied.

Neither KSI nor Deji has responded to their mom’s apparent support for Tate, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section to check out our coverage.