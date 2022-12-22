Conor McGregor lashes out at KSI ahead of Dillon Danis fight: “Little nerd”

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

YouTube star KSI sent out a warning to ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor as his fight against mixed martial artist Dillon Danis looms on the horizon.

KSI is one of YouTube’s most prominent influencer-boxers. After spending two years out of the ring following his viral bouts against Logan Paul, he finally made his comeback in 2022, taking on two fights in one night — both of which he won.

Now, the British creator is set to kick off 2023 with a bang with a fight against MMA star Dillon Danis. The two have been exchanging verbal blows back and forth on social media for the last month, and things are only continuing to heat up as the date draws near.

Most recently, fans in the space wondered if Danis’ friendship with combat sports GOAT Conor McGregor was in trouble — something ‘The Notorious One’ addressed in a recent Tweet.

KSI hits out at Conor McGregor as Dillon Danis fight approaches

The questions came about after host Ariel Helwani prodded Danis on the subject during a recent interview on the MMA Hour, where he also discussed his upcoming bout against KSI. According to McGregor, he and Danis are still on good terms.

“I am not too sure,” McGregor said of the matter in response to a fan. “Maybe because of the rartem situation? I’m still rockin’ with Dillon. All the way!”

KSI took notice of this exchange — particularly McGregor’s comments about still “rockin'” with Danis — and couldn’t help but send out a little barb toward the Irish fighter.

“I’m sorry, but I’m about do some serious damage to your boy,” he said in a quote reply.

It looks like McGregor didn’t take KSI’s comments sitting down. In a Tweet response, he notably called the influencer a “friendly little nerd.”

“Brother, you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care,” he wrote. “He should be back doing MMA if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one.”

KSI was quick to hit back with a biting reply: “When you see what I do to Danis January 14th, then you will care…”

This is far from the first time influencer-boxers have interacted with McGregor; most notably, American YouTuber Jake Paul has been publicly fiending for a fight with the mixed martial artist for some time, although McGregor doesn’t seem too interested in the idea.

For now, KSI is focused on his upcoming bout with Danis… but there’s no telling if we’ll see ‘The Notorious’ step into the ring with an influencer in the coming months or not.