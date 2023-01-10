KSI wants to take on Conor McGregor after Jake Paul fight

YouTube star KSI says he’s interested in taking on Conor McGregor after his viral bout with Jake Paul comes to pass — and he’s confident that he can make the match happen.

KSI is currently slated to face off against FaZe Temperrr on January 14, marking his third bout since coming back to boxing in 2022.

Although it’s unclear how many fights KSI might take in 2023, fans are itching for him to finally face off with longtime rival Jake Paul at some point this year.

The two have been feuding ever since KSI vs Logan Paul back in 2018, and appeared to agree to a 2023 bout last year. However, both parties have yet to sign a contract — and based on their latest explosive conversation, it doesn’t look like things are taking off anytime soon.

KSI open to fight Conor McGregor after Jake Paul bout

That being said, KSI still has plans for the fight to happen… and he even has ideas of what could take place after that viral bout comes to fruition.

In an interview on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, KSI brought up his viral Twitter feud with UFC legend Conor McGregor, who notably called the YouTuber a “little nerd.”

“I was thinking like, after I flatline Jake, how cool would it be to have a go at the king, innit?” he laughed.

“Is it possible?” Helwani asked.

“With me, I believe in myself so much, I feel like I can take on anyone within reason,” KSI answered. “You never know.”

(Topic begins at 39:50)

KSI went on to say that he was actually “gassed” about McGregor acknowledging him on social media and wasn’t bothered by his “little nerd” comment.

This isn’t the first time KSI has spoken out about a possible fight with The Notorious One, either; in fact, the YouTuber claimed he wanted a “super fight” against McGregor in 2022, similarly saying he’d want the bout to happen after he takes on Jake Paul.

For now, Paul vs KSI is still up in the air as the two fighters continue to trade verbal spars over social media.