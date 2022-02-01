KSI slams Deji’s ex-girlfriend Dunjahh over “embarrassing” racist comments

YouTube star KSI came after his little bro’s ex-girlfriend, Dunjahh, after she made racist comments on a live broadcast that quickly went viral.

In late January, the now ex-girlfriend of YouTuber Deji Olatunji went viral after her comments on a live Twitch broadcast sparked major backlash online.

The stream saw Dounja ‘Dunjahh’ Akoudad engaging in conversation with several other broadcasters, one being streamer WesleyTW, who accused her of having a “fat-a*s nose.”

Akoudad then made a racist remark toward Wesley, saying: “Fat-a*s nose? You’re Black. You’re literally Black. What are you talking about, fat-a*s nose?” before bursting into laughter.

The clip quickly took the net by storm, sparking outrage against Akoudad for her comments.

Deji later uploaded a video discussing the subject, clarifying that he and Akoudad had actually broken up well over a month before her inflammatory words prompted backlash across social media.

Deji’s older brother, YouTube star KSI, weighed in on the situation several days later — and it’s safe to say that he wasn’t pleased with the ordeal.

KSI lashes out at Deji’s ex-girlfriend over racist comments

KSI lashed out at Akoudad during a Reddit reaction video, laying into the streamer for her comments.

“I look at the way she’s smiling like she did something,” KSI began. “Don’t even get me started. Out of order bro, she’s out of order.”

However, his take on the situation soon became more impassioned. “Bro, she’s laughing like she did something!” he exclaimed. “Who are you? Who are you? No one would know about you if you weren’t dating my brother! How could you say that? Why are you insinuating that that’s an insult?”

“You dated my bro, and he was Black!” he continued. “What are you doing? This is embarrassing!”

(Topic begins at 9:17)

Akoudad has made a statement regarding the matter, claiming that she “said a terrible stereotypical remark which came across as very racist.”

“I never intended to be racist, but that doesn’t mean that certain things can’t come across as racist,” she added.

As for Deji, the YouTuber has made it clear that he is done discussing the situation and is turning his focus fully on his upcoming boxing match against Alex Wassabi.