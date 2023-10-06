KSI says he’s “prepared to die” to beat Tommy Fury but fans aren’t sold

YouTube star KSI sent a stern warning to Tommy Fury, claiming he is “prepared to die” if it means beating him in their October 14 fight.

When KSI and Tommy Fury first signed on to fight each other, the trash talk from the YouTuber was mostly all about how he’d manage to do what Jake Paul couldn’t and defeat Tommy in the ring.

Things have, naturally, gone up a few levels as the October 14 fight night has gotten closer and closer. However, they haven’t quite reached the levels of Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’ personal barbs – nor have KSI or Tommy opened up a lawsuit like the co-main eventers have.

With the fight a week away, the pair of them have been sending their final warnings to each other. KSI’s newest claim, however, has raised a few eyebrows after he said he is “prepared to die” in order to beat Tommy.

KSI sends final threat to Tommy Fury ahead of PRIME Card fight

That’s right, the fight between KSI and Tommy is a week away at this point, and the pair have been getting their final bits of trash talk in – including KSI’s pretty strong and unusual message.

“October 14 is gonna be a horrible day for you, Tommy Fury,” the YouTuber said in an Instagram story, claiming the former reality TV star isn’t prepared for what he’s bringing to the ring.

“And I want you to know that the hell doesn’t stop after the fight is over. You will be reminded over and over again for the rest of your life that you lost to a YouTube that’s “worse than Jake Paul”. I’m not here to box you, I’m here to fight you. I’m prepared to die for this. You will see. Let’s see how much you really want this.”

As noted, plenty of onlookers have mocked KSi for the message, with many calling it “corny” and claiming that he is “trying too hard” at this point.

“He actually thinks he’s intimidating,” one said. “Unbelievably cringe,” added another. “He’s going to get a reality check, I can’t wait,” said another.

Elsewhere, the YouTuber has been offered the chance to fight Ryan Garcia given they’ve been beefing recently. Though, who knows if that’ll happen.