KSI reveals why Jake Paul fight will be his last boxing match

Popular British YouTuber and rapper Olajide 'KSI' Olatunji has revealed why a boxing match against Jake Paul, younger brother of Logan Paul, would constitute his final fight.

KSI has, unlike the overwhelming majority of YouTube stars, transcended the platform and become widely known in mainstream culture. Not only a boxer, the rapper's new album 'Dissimulation' has just been launched.

It was during an interview with BBC Sounds about his new album that the YouTube star shed some light on his reasons for fighting Jake Paul, and whether he will look to find a new opponent once the bout is over.

Following discussion about his new album, the star then addressed the heavily-rumored fight with Jake Paul. After beating Jake's older brother, Logan, across two fights, KSI has stated his intentions to fight Jake, following the American's victories over Deji and AnEsonGib.

Asked by the show's host why he needs to fight Jake Paul, KSI responded: "I don't need it, but I want to, because I just need to humble him. I need to finish this whole thing off. Gib was meant to do it back in January, and unfortunately he failed, so I'm here to finish off this whole YouTube boxing thing."

Despite being heavily anticipated, AnEsonGib's fight with Jake Paul ended in the first round, with the American securing the TKO.

"Jake Paul's the last person," KSI continued. "He's beaten my bro, he's beaten one of my best mates, so it needs to happen. I can't just duck him, I can't just get away from him. I need to let him know who's boss and who's the king of this YouTube boxing."

KSI confirmed that the fight will definitely take place, albeit probably not this year. He finished: "He will be the last one. You never know, but I don't see there being anyone else."

He agreed that the fight will be "personal" and stated that he genuinely dislikes both brothers. While certainly fuelled by vitriol for his opponents, KSI will be a strong favorite for the fight, thanks to his past record in boxing and significant size advantage.

The discussion surrounding the fight recently has been heating up, with Paul accusing KSI of "ducking" their match – though KSI said that he's never even seen the 'contract' in question.