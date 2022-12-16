KSI reveals Wayne Rooney challenged him to boxing match

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

YouTube star and boxer Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji revealed he was challenged to a boxing match by former Manchester United star turned football manager Wayne Rooney. However, it’s not likely to happen any time soon.

During a press conference in preparation for his fight against Dillon Danis, which is scheduled for January 14, KSI revealed a surprising bit of news that took viewers off guard. Apparently football sensation Wayne Rooney challenged the content creator to a fight. But as of now, it seems KSI isn’t interested in accepting the challenge.

“I hope he doesn’t get annoyed that I said this, but Wayne Rooney hit me up being like ‘oh, we should fight’, and I said no. I just don’t want to do that,” he stated.

“If Wayne Rooney is down of course I think it would be good to have him in the space. I know Wayne Bridge is another person that’s been interested in the space,” KSI continued.

“For me, I just got certain goals in mind. Maybe after Jake, if I want to do something after Jake. We’ll see,” he told the press.

As of now, it appears KSI has his eye on other big name fighters in the influencer sphere.

His matchup against Jake Paul looms across the horizon, and KSI is on the rise, searching for big names to fight. Within the list of fighters is the viral sensation Andrew Tate, even going as far as stating he would “love to fight Andrew Tate.”

Therefore, with so many fighters of interest, it’s highly likely KSI won’t accept Wayne Rooney’s challenge. However, he hasn’t completely dispelled the possibility of the fight occurring in the future, but has made no plans in his future to make the matchup happen.