KSI reveals Twitch is set to “terminate” his partnership after a decade-long break

KSI has revealed that Twitch will be “terminating” his contract and that he will no longer be a Partner for the streaming platform following a decade-long break from streaming.

Twitch has found itself at the center of major controversy following the backlash to its proposed Branded Content guidelines. While the company has since backtracked on the changes, with the CEO even apologizing for the mishap on stream, Twitch still finds itself at the heart of many discussions throughout the streaming community.

To add fuel to the fire, British content creator KSI has just revealed that Twitch will seemingly not be renewing his contract with the company. Posting on Twitter with the caption “sad times”, KSI uploaded an image of a message he received from the streaming platform. It reads as follows.

“With this email, Twitch is providing you with written notice that your Partner agreement will not auto-renew for the next renewal term and will terminate one year from the date of this email or earlier upon your acceptance of the new Monetized Streamer Agreement.”

In fairness, KSI has not streamed on Twitch for 10 years now. Over a decade ago, the content creator would occasionally stream games such as FIFA, horror titles, and more. But since then, scarce appearances on the streams of others like Kai Cenat is the best fans get in terms of live content.

Therefore, it is understandable that the platform would be looking to crack down on its partners, given his inactive status on the platform.

Twitch will not “auto-renew” KSI’s partnership moving forward

However, the comments section of KSI’s announcement tweet are mostly targeted towards Twitch in a negative way.

Fans also took this time to mention how much they miss KSI’s old content, with one Twitter user writing “The old KSI Twitch streams were iconic.”

