KSI reveals his TikTok earnings – and it’s not what you’d expect

During a podcast with the Sidemen, KSI revealed his overall TikTok earnings – and is not the amount you’d expect.

It’s no secret that creators can make a decent amount of money off TikTok, after all, with so many influencers flooding the popular app, you’d be expecting to see some sort of pay coming in. However, the amount you can get from posting a viral video on TikTok has always been in question, with many wondering how much their favorite creator can actually make on the app.

Now, during a podcast with the Sidemen, popular Youtuber and creator of Prime has revealed how much he’s earned from his TikTok videos, and needless to say, it left both the Sidemen and viewers shocked.

KSI reveals TikTok earnings – leaving the Sidemen shocked

KSI began the video by asking if the Sidemen had taken their earnings out of TikTok, claiming he’d left all his inside the app and is yet to retrieve the funds. Shortly after he asked the Sidemen to guess how much he’d earned off TikTok, providing them with a few details about his TikTok account.

“9.2 million followers, 70 million likes, 200+ million views” he explained with the Sidemen guessing lower than the actual amount.

Soon after he revealed that he has £3000 sitting in TikTok, which is equivalent to around $3800.

“£3000 for the amount of views he gets… that’s mad” exclaimed the Sidemen after KSI revealed the true number.

While they were undeniably shocked at the low amount, they went on to explore the hard work many TikTok creators put in if they want to make money with KSI and the Sidemen explaining how KSI’s “posted probably like 40 TikTok’s… they’ll post 5 a day… it’s just how they have to do it and then eventually they’re slowly moving to youtube”

While it’s clear KSI doesn’t post a lot on his TikTok, many viewers were still expecting him to earn more, while some explained that “apparently people make tons off the lives” rather than the videos themselves.