KSI responds to UK restaurant taking PRIME Hydration as payment

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A UK-based restaurant has begun taking bottles of PRIME Hydration as payment for their meals, and KSI has had something to say about it.

Since releasing PRIME in the UK back in June 2022 with tremendous support, the stock of the popular drink has skyrocketed its value to some people.

KSI, who create the company alongside Logan Paul, has explained why it’s near impossible to find PRIME in stores, but that hasn’t stopped fans from selling it for absurd prices when they are lucky enough to find it.

Now, a UK-based restaurant has taken it a step further by accepting bottles of PRIME as payment for food, and KSI has something to say about it.

KSI reacts to restaurant using PRIME as payment

On October 27, LADBible reported that a UK-Based restaurant by the name of ‘The George Pub and Grill,’ has begun accepting bottles of the KSI & Logan Paul-created drink as an alternative payment for meals.

Shortly after the article was posted, KSI took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation. In the tweet, he posted a picture of the LADBible article as well as text messages between him and his dad.

“You lot are doing too much,” he said. “I know it’s mad when my dad is sending me articles about it.”

KSI leaks new PRIME Hydration product

In the picture showing messages between him and his father, KSI responded: “Lmao people love Prime. Wait till this bad boy comes.”

Underneath it, you can see the top portion of what appears to be a KSI-branded bottle which we can only assume is an upcoming product release.

Fans quickly pointed it out in the replies, speculating what flavor it could be.

The British YouTuber hasn’t commented on the speculation as of yet, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does in the future.

