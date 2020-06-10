KSI responds to Logan Paul's surprise invite to his Impaulsive podcast

Logan Paul and Olajide “KSI” Olatunji’s beef is possibly the most historic in YouTube history, but the pair seem intent to squash it and do a podcast show together instead.

Like an epic written by Homer himself, the KSI and Logan Paul arc may soon go from bloodying each other’s faces to discussing the policy decisions needed for social progress. After years of drama rooted in diss tracks, rants, and a couple bruising boxing matches, their relationship appears to be turning a new leaf.

And it all started when Paul screen-capped a YouTube comment requesting KSI’s appearance on the former’s “Impaulsive” podcast and tweeted it out with the suggested emoji and a tag for his rival.

In 2018, KSI vs. Logan Paul drew over two million live viewers online and sold out 21,000 seats at Manchester Arena. Their rematch in 2019 lost viewers due to exclusivity deals but was still the third-most watched boxing match of the year on the popular DAZN streaming platform.

With both bouts ending with blood and sweat, the first a draw and the second a narrow, split victory for KSI, fans are desperate to know if these two can truly put aside their differences and, instead, duel in a battle of the minds.

Given how coy Paul’s initial “request” was, it’s no surprise that KSI played it cool when accepting the invite. It’s unclear when exactly the English YouTuber will next be in Los Angeles, but an Impaulsive appearance is sure to be among his most exciting content ventures once he heads across the pond.

Ite, next time I’m in LA https://t.co/wQT3W1Hn4N — KSI (@KSI) June 10, 2020

As for what prompts this change in tone between the two, there appears to be a certain level of maturation from both sides that has opened the door up for mutual respect. Both undoubtedly respected each other’s hustle as content creators willing to sell the exchange of bodily harm for entertainment’s sake, but KSI has since begun focusing more on his music while Paul has dipped deeper into the public-facing dialogue offered by a podcast.

The pod may be hosted by self-professed “idiots,” but Paul and co. have shown proven themselves capable of tackling real issues and discourse. Most recently, the Maverick's tirade on white privilege and its role in systemic racism was thorough and self-aware enough to earn KSI’s praise.

KSI claps and appreciates Logan Paul for supporting BLM



You love to see it 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SzLhPBJnZR — X7 Updates (@x7updates) June 6, 2020

With a video of Paul clamoring for people to “acknowledge and weaponize” their privilege, KSI responded by clapping and giving him credit: “Well done Logan, man. Well done, bro. For real. Over the years you’ve changed a lot, man, and I have a lot of respect for you for doing this.”

It’s clear that the two have moved past their former beef and everyone will surely be curious to hear if they officially squash the beef on a podcast instead of bashing each other’s faces for a third time in the boxing ring.