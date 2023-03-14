KSI responds to Floyd Mayweather tag team match rumors

YouTube star KSI has seemingly responded to rumors that he’ll team up with Floyd Mayweather for a tag team match against Manny Pacquaio and Salt Papi.

KSI’s boxing career is nearing its end, as the influencer has claimed he’ll retire after taking three fights this year.

Thus far, KSI is slated to fight on Misfits x DAZN Series 007, and has claimed he’ll take on the winner of the upcoming Kingpyn Tournament. He’s also hoping to finally face off with either Tommy Fury or Jake Paul in December.

However, a new rumor has entered the fray that could be putting a wrench in KSI’s plans… one that pits the influencer against a legend in combat sports.

On March 13, boxing promotional company Happy Punch released a fight poster for a tag team match between KSI and Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao and Salt Papi.

This bout seemed too good to be true, and given both KSI and Mayweather’s fight schedules for the year, it’s unclear if it could actually happen or not.

KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, responded to a fan asking if the bout was legit, saying that he’d “been working on it.”

KSI seemingly debunks Floyd Mayweather tag team rumors

Now, KSI himself has appeared to respond to the tag team rumors — but his explanation doesn’t make things any clearer.

KSI spoke out on the subject in a tweet on March 14, saying “All you need to know is that I’m fighting one opponent on May 13th. This is the only certain thing.”

This statement appears to put any rumors of a tag team match to rest, but it’s also possible that his aforementioned plans might not be final, so the tag match may still happen after his May fight.

The name of KSI’s upcoming opponent is also still unknown. Fans are convinced that he’ll be facing off with Joe Fournier, but nothing has officially been announced at the time of writing.

For now, fans will just have to watch and wait to see what comes of KSI’s next bout as summer approaches.