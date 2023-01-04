KSI rejects Astrid Wett’s NYE invite: “Fair play, but no”

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

KSI has once again rejected Astrid Wett, with the streamer and influencer boxer reacting to Wett’s viral TikTok of her inviting KSI to spend NYE with her.

In the TikTok, Wett once again shoots her shot with KSI who have now created a small backlog of moments in which she has attempted to garner his attention. KSI once again shot her down though. He began by simply responding “no” to her offer, laughing it off and then revealing that “I mean, I didn’t go but what.”

And while KSI might not be interested in Astrid, he did acknowledge and respect her for using the previously viral moments as a way to continue to get views. “Astrid get your views man. Fair play but no.”

Back in October 2022, a video of Astrid trying to kiss KSI went viral after the latter quickly deflected the kiss.

“Astrid Wett tried to kiss me, and I said ‘Nope! Not today!’” KSI laughed when recounting the moment in a video. “But yes, I did turn down Astrid Wett, which is crazy, because old KSI would have lapped that up. …Now, your boy’s grown, your boy’s mature.”

“A lot of people were asking me what was going through my mind during this situation. Honestly, I couldn’t believe it. I was thinking like, Oh my god, she’s about to kiss me! What the f**k? Nah!”

At the time of writing, Wett is yet to respond to KSI’s reaction. However, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop if she does clap back at his rejection.

