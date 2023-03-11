KSI predicts tag-team match with Logan Paul vs Tate brothers would be ‘biggest PPV’ ever

KSI has predicted that a tag-team boxing match with Logan Paul versus Andrew and Tristan Tate could be the biggest pay-per-view of all time.

Featuring some of the biggest influencers, KSI’s Misfits Boxing has put on some action-packed events alongside DAZN.

The second event of 2023 featured the first-of-its-kind tag-team boxing match, where Luis Pineda and Anthony Vargas went to blows with BDave and Ice Poseidon.

It’s fair to say fans absolutely loved the first tag-team match, and they’re already proposing future match-ups. Among those include KSI teaming up with business partner Logan Paul against the controversial Tate brothers.

KSI reacts to tag-team match with Logan Paul against Tate brothers

In a March 10 YouTube video, the British YouTuber responded to a Reddit post by a fan, suggesting that KSI and Logan Paul should tag-team against Andrew and Tristan Tate.

The YouTuber was thrilled by the proposed idea and even went as far as to say that the fight could be the biggest pay-per-view ever, or he could even take both brothers on by himself.

“Fam, where would this be? Live at the Romanian prisons?” the YouTuber joked.

“Bro, this would be crazy. Probably the biggest pay-per-view of all mankind. Could be bigger than me versus Jake, could be bigger, but it’s up there.

“God damn we would destroy the Tate brothers. I don’t even think it would be a challenge, I think we’d just breeze past them. I think I could take on both of them myself.”

While the fight is unlikely to happen given the current circumstances with the Tate brothers, last year, KSI said he’d “love” to take on Andrew Tate in 2023. The controversial influencer is also open to stepping into the ring with the British YouTuber.