KSI officially debunks Floyd Mayweather & Manny Pacquiao tag team rumors

YouTube boxer KSI has officially debunked rumors that claimed he’d be teaming up with Floyd Mayweather in a tag-team match against Manny Pacquiao and Salt Papi.

KSI is one of the most prolific names in the influencer-boxing game, having kicked off the trend with his matches against Joe Weller and Logan Paul back in 2018.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, he’s back in the ring — but his grand return has sparked a few big rumors pertaining to his potential future opponents.

Earlier this month, Happy Punch boxing promotions leaked a fight poster on Twitter that announced a tag team match between KSI and Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao and Salt Papi.

At the time, this fight had not been officially revealed, leaving fans quite excited and curious to see if the matchup was real or not.

KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, claimed he’d been working on the event — but a subsequent post from KSI threw the entire ordeal into question.

“All you need to know is that I’m fighting one opponent on May 13th,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is the only certain thing.”

This seemed to debunk the viral fight poster, which, when paired with Mayweather’s 2023 boxing schedule, looked more and more unlikely… but now, the possibility has been officially quashed.

KSI says Floyd Mayweather tag team match is “not happening”

KSI officially addressed the tag team fight rumors in a YouTube video on March 21, where he was quite clear that the viral bout will not be taking place.

“It’s not happening,” he said. “I’m gonna dead it now. It’s not happening, and we’ll leave it at that.”

(Topic begins at 19:26)

That doesn’t mean that such a match wasn’t ever in the works, though, especially considering Mams Taylor’s post claiming he was working to make it a reality. For now, it’s clear that this tag team bout simply won’t come to pass in spite of fans’ wishes.

This latest news follows KSI’s recent apology to former Misfits Boxing host Wade Plem, who caught flack from the British boxer for his comments on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2.