KSI launches his own record label: The Online Takeover

YouTube sensation-turned-chart-topping rapper Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has officially launched his own record label, called The Online Takeover.

Over the last decade, KSI has risen far beyond YouTube stardom to become a household name. He became a professional boxer to take on fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, and released his debut album ‘Dissimulation’ in May 2020, which debuted at #2 in the UK charts.

With music becoming a constant endeavor in KSI’s life, he has officially launched his own record label to highlight rising talent.

The Online Takeover is clearly a homage to his own roots as a content creator, and how he has risen to become much bigger than just a YouTuber — and he has launched the company with one artist in the books, someone he has collaborated with before.

In the February 16 announcement, KSI said: “TOT. The online takeover. Ya boy has created his own music label. Looking at my résumé, I’ve always been about making sure the people around me are eating good. So, I am proud to announce that Aiyana Lee is the first of the TOT gang and will be returning with another banger very soon.”

Fans of KSI will already be familiar with Aiyana Lee, as she featured on his debut album on the track ‘Killa Killa.’

Aiyana Lee told Music Week: “Being the first artist on KSI’s label is so incredible and exciting, especially when he’s such a down to earth human being and inspiration to so many people including myself… the new single on The Online Takeover is going to really showcase what I want to say through my music and set the tone for what I’m about artistically.”

KSI’s presence in the music world has only been growing throughout 2020 and 2021. He has collaborated with huge names such as Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, and Craig David, and he clearly isn’t slowing down any time soon.

KSI does seem to see success in everything he touches — and fans should expect more of the same with The Online Takeover.