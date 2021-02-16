Logo
KSI launches his own record label: The Online Takeover

Published: 16/Feb/2021 14:18

by Jacob Hale
KSI launches record label The Online Takeover
KSI/The Online Takeover

YouTube sensation-turned-chart-topping rapper Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has officially launched his own record label, called The Online Takeover.

Over the last decade, KSI has risen far beyond YouTube stardom to become a household name. He became a professional boxer to take on fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, and released his debut album ‘Dissimulation’ in May 2020, which debuted at #2 in the UK charts.

With music becoming a constant endeavor in KSI’s life, he has officially launched his own record label to highlight rising talent.

The Online Takeover is clearly a homage to his own roots as a content creator, and how he has risen to become much bigger than just a YouTuber — and he has launched the company with one artist in the books, someone he has collaborated with before.

KSI and Craig David Really Love set
Instagram: ksi
KSI is becoming a huge name in music, including some big collaborations with names such as Craig David (pictured).

In the February 16 announcement, KSI said: “TOT. The online takeover. Ya boy has created his own music label. Looking at my résumé, I’ve always been about making sure the people around me are eating good. So, I am proud to announce that Aiyana Lee is the first of the TOT gang and will be returning with another banger very soon.”

Fans of KSI will already be familiar with Aiyana Lee, as she featured on his debut album on the track ‘Killa Killa.’

Aiyana Lee told Music Week: “Being the first artist on KSI’s label is so incredible and exciting, especially when he’s such a down to earth human being and inspiration to so many people including myself… the new single on The Online Takeover is going to really showcase what I want to say through my music and set the tone for what I’m about artistically.”

KSI’s presence in the music world has only been growing throughout 2020 and 2021. He has collaborated with huge names such as Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, and Craig David, and he clearly isn’t slowing down any time soon.

KSI does seem to see success in everything he touches — and fans should expect more of the same with The Online Takeover.

CouRage explains why he hates Warzone and the big changes it needs

Published: 16/Feb/2021 13:30 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 13:31

by Jacob Hale
Activision/Instagram: couragejd

Courage Warzone

YouTube star Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop has explained why he hates Call of Duty battle royale hit Warzone — and given his opinion on some of the changes needed to make the game better.

Warzone has become a massive title among streamers and casual players, with many of the top content creators focusing solely on Call of Duty’s free-to-play game.

Top creators such as NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, and Cloakzy are among some of the most popular on Twitch, and once upon a time, CouRage would’ve been their first port of call when searching for a fourth in Verdansk.

That said, the former Call of Duty caster didn’t last long playing Warzone before switching to other titles, such as Valorant or Among Us — and now he’s explained why he can’t just bring himself to play it.

CouRageJD merch
Instagram: couragejd
CouRage made his name in the Call of Duty scene, but doesn’t have much patience for the games any longer.

In his February 15 YouTube upload to his second channel, CouRage responded to comments suggesting that he no longer gets on with the aforementioned Nick, Tim and Cloak, since they don’t play Warzone together.

The real reason, Dunlop explains, is that his “attention span for Warzone and ability to play it is at an all time low.”

“The reason why I stopped playing with Nick, Tim and Cloak is because I’m sick of that game,” he continued. “I love Warzone, but I also hate it. We either get cheated against, then we have stream snipers coming after us. There’s the stim glitch for the seventh time.”

Topic starts at 10:30

It’s fair to say that these complaints are always common in Warzone. The stim glitch has been persistent and there doesn’t seem to be any certain fix. The cheating issue is a monumental one that the devs aren’t quite able to get a full grip on.

CouRage also roasts the use of trains in Verdansk, questioning his viewers on whether they’ve ever actually used the subways dotted around the map.

Saying that there’s “not been enough changes,” the streamer also requests Activision to “put me in charge of it,” evidently full of ideas on ways to improve the BR experience.

There are rumors of a new map coming to Warzone, and with it, we might see some monumental changes to the game. What actually ends up happening, though, remains to be seen.