KSI lashes out at “two-faced” Wade Plem for hyping up Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2

KSI is lashing out at Misfits Boxing host Wade Plem for claiming that Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 2 would sell more tickets than Jake’s highly-anticipated bout with KSI — if it ever happens.

KSI is preparing to retire from boxing, claiming he’ll take three fights in 2023 before hanging up his gloves for good.

Right now, he’s vying for a bout with Tommy Fury or Jake Paul later this year… but thus far, it’s looking like Paul isn’t showing interest in taking a fight with his rival across the pond.

Initially, KSI hoped to fight Jake before his rematch with Tommy Fury, or at least only if he wins, claiming another loss for ‘The Problem Child’ would potentially kill all hype for the bout.

Article continues after ad

With Jake aiming for a rematch this summer, KSI’s plans are looking more and more unstable — and doubt is looming in some of his circles, as well.

Wade Plem, a content creator and host of KSI’s promotional company, Misfits Boxing, says he doesn’t see KSI vs Jake Paul happening at all, and even argued that Paul vs Fury 2 has the potential to sell more pay-per-views than KSI vs Jake Paul.

“We heard from Jake in the IMPAULSIVE podcast, he does not think that the KSI fight sells like a Tommy Fury rematch and a Floyd Mayweather fight,” Plem explained in a March 20 YouTube video. “And I don’t know that I can disagree with him right now.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 6 minutes)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

KSI appeared to take issue with Plem’s stance on the subject and took to Twitter to blast the Misfits host, calling the creator “two-faced” and “fake” in a string of now-deleted tweets.

“This man acts like he knows everything about boxing,” KSI wrote. “He doesn’t know sh*t. You’re not that guy. Can’t believe Sharky let this snake into my box. F*ck off.”

“This Wade guy plays all sides,” he continued his rant. “Trying to please everyone. You are so fake, omg. F*ck you and everything you stand for, you two-faced ****.”

Article continues after ad

Twitter: KSI

A Twitter Space soon followed that saw KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, publicly decry Plem and seemingly kick the creator from Misfits, saying, “Have fun on KingPyn.”

Plem himself is now advertising his services, saying in the Space: “I may as well promote it now, as I’m not working for Misfits, that I’ll be working for the PFL.”

He later left a single comment on Twitter to sum up his feelings on the situation, saying, “What just happened?”

For now, it’s unclear if Jake vs KSI will ever end up happening — but it’s clear that this incident has stoked a fire that could draw some eyes from The Problem Child as he gears up for his rematch with Fury.