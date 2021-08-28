KSI blasts Jake Paul’s compliments of “insane” Lil Wayne collab

KSI has responded after Jake Paul had an unexpected reaction to the YouTuber collaborating on a song with his “idol” Lil Wayne.

Jake Paul and KSI have been going back on forth on social media for over a year at this point, repeatedly challenging each other to fights and taking jabs at one another via social media.

KSI released his song ‘Lose’ with Lil Wayne in early August, and he didn’t hesitate to use that to taunt Jake, who has previously referred to the rapper as his “idol.”

However, the youngest Paul brother had a rather unexpected reaction to the collab. In a TikTok duet, he wrote: “Damn… congrats this is actually insane. You’ve been killing it with your music. You’re showing the world that ‘YouTubers’ can accomplish anything. No hate. Keep it up,” complimenting KSI’s tune.

This was not the reaction many expected him to have, especially given their long-time rivalry.

KSI finally responded in a YouTube video uploaded on August 28.

“It definitely lowkey burned him but this was the correct response. It was a good response,” he said initially but went on to question Jake’s intentions.

“‘Haha, no hate buddy! It’s so fantastic what you’re doing for YouTubers. Really breaking the barrier,’ f**k off. F**k you, Jake. Jake’s just playing the game. Fair play, you know he’s probably bamboozled a lot of you but nah f**k him. I don’t care, man, I don’t care,” the Brit added, mocking Jake.

The Paul brother is set to fight Tyron Woodley in a highly anticipated event on August 29, and with KSI featuring on the star’s boxing ‘hit list’ it could mean that the pair step into the ring together as one of Jake’s future fights.