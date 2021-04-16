KSI hits out at critics trying to cancel him as transphobia accusations resurface - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has hit out at critics trying to cancel him again as accusations of transphobia have resurfaced.

Earlier in March 2021, the YouTube star was accused of transphobia due to his use of transphobic slurs in his Twitter posts.

At the time, he apologized for his ignorance, not realizing that the word he used was a slur and that he wasn’t to say it, explaining that he “didn’t even know it was a bad word.”

Now, about a month later, it appears the comments are building up again, and KSI has addressed people trying to “cancel” him over the ordeal.

My bad for saying transgender slurs. Honestly didn’t even know they were slurs. I know now though — LORD KSI (@KSI) March 9, 2021

In his April 15 YouTube upload, KSI spoke out about it once again, clearly not impressed with the issue cropping up for a second time.

“I don’t understand,” he explained. “Me saying that word… I’m transphobic? Why would that benefit my life? I just don’t understand why. Why would I do that?”

He continued: “The thing is with Twitter, once they get a hold of a narrative, they just will never let that go. ‘Yep, this is him, and he will never change. No, it’s what I think he is! So deal with it!’ Shut up… F**king idiots.”

Laughing at some memes surrounding the situation posted on Reddit by his fans, KSI does seem to have moved on from the matter, even if some of his harsher critics online haven’t.

The ordeal has been going for over a month at this point, but it might not be ending any time soon if previous online discourse is anything to go by.

At the start of April 2021, KSI quit Twitter, saying that the platform is “full of pretentious people that are ready to cancel & destroy your legacy for breathing incorrectly.” He returned a week later, saying he’ll “use it from time to time.”