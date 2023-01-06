KSI hits back at Slim threatening to KO him after FaZe Temperrr fight

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

YouTube star KSI has hit back at Slim Alhaber after he took issue with the Brit picking FaZe Temperrr as Dillon Danis’ replacement for his next fight.

After beating Swarmz and Luis Pineda back in August, KSI noted that he was eager to stay active in boxing and get back into the ring before long.

He was supposed to take on former UFC fighter Dillon Danis, someone he has traded plenty of verbal jabs with over the last year or so, but the Mixed Martial Artist pulled out on January 4, forcing KSI to pick a replacement.

FaZe Temperrr was quickly announced as Danis’ replacement, and plenty of fans voiced their excitement about it being a “better” fight for KSI. Though, fellow YouTuber Slim didn’t agree, given he’s already beaten Temperrr.

KSI responds to Slim’s claim he’d ‘slump’ him

Slim took down Temperrr on the undercard of KSI’s two fights in one night card, and is also looking to stay active himself. He called out the Brit after the new fight was announced, saying he “felt” like he “deserved” that spot.

He even went at KSI on Twitter, claiming that he’d add him to the list of fighters he’s already “slumped” with a knockout.

Naturally, KSI hit back. “You wouldn’t at all. The idea of having 2 misfits belts sounds good to my ears though…,” the British YouTuber said, leaving fans with a tease for what could be his next fight.

Some fans agreed with Slim’s claims, seeing as he has bragging rights over Temperrr, but they also noted that they can see where the beef between him and KSI is going.

Slim himself added that he’s “too dangerous” and that’s why Temperrr makes sense for KSI.

Should KSI keep his unbeaten streak going against the FaZe member, then a fight with Slim makes perfect sense. It’s something that fans want to see, and there’s already trash talk on both sides, so let’s see if it happens.