KSI hits back after fans claim 2023 was his “worst year ever”

KSI has hit back at fans calling 2023 his “worst year ever” and it’s evident he doesn’t agree, with the influencer listing off his various successes last calendar year.

Internet personality and professional boxer Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, known professionally as KSI, started the new year with a YouTube video going through “The worst Reddit possible”… aka, Reddit threads about himself.

“Honestly, this Reddit has been taken over by haters… haters, Jake Paul fans, and just weirdos,” KSI announced before diving into the video.

Article continues after ad

And it didn’t take long before KSI discovered a post he took issue with after a fan on Reddit claimed 2023 was KSI’s “worst year ever.”

Article continues after ad

“This year [was] quite possibly the worst year of KSI’s career with a lot of [losses] and increase in hate but here’s to a better year in 2024 and nothing but [wins]! Happy New Year’s Eve everyone!” the poster wrote.

KSI was seemingly shocked by the claim, taken aback by the argument that 2023 was his worst year. Uncertain whether the original poster had been serious, he began to list his 2023 achievements.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“We’ll start with Prime… Prime sold a billion bottles. A billion! Not even a million, not a hundred million… a billion,” KSI said. “Name another content creator that has sold a billion of anything.”

Article continues after ad

He then listed everyone who had been signed for Prime in the last year, including FC Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and the UFC; “Like the list goes on and on and on of how many people we’ve signed and that’s just Prime.”

Article continues after ad

Other achievements KSI listed included getting his song with Oliver Tree in the top 10, fighting three times in sold-out events, and making videos with the Sidemen.

“Like fam, if 2023 was the worst year of my life, then f*** me, I need more bad years,” KSI concluded. “I hope this year sucks, give me another s*** year please.”

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.