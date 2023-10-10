KSI has rejected over $300 million in sponsors according to manager

KSI’s manager Mams Taylor has revealed that the YouTube star has turned down over $300 million in deals since they began working together.

With over 40 million subscribers combined on his channels, KSI is by far the UK’s biggest YouTuber.

From his album debuting at number one on the UK Album Charts to boxing some of the world’s biggest influencers, to even releasing a beverage with former rival Logan Paul, the 30-year-old has amassed a ton of wealth from his various ventures.

While it’s hard to estimate exactly how much the YouTube star has made throughout his career, according to his manager it’s enough for him to turn down over $300 million from sponsors in the last couple of years.

KSI’s manager reveals over $300 million has been turned down

In a recent October 8 podcast with True Geordie, KSI’s manager and Misfits Boxing President Mams Taylor claimed that the YouTube star has turned down hundreds of millions of dollars since they began working with each other in 2018.

“JJ and I have rejected maybe 300 plus million dollars since we started working together,” Mams revealed.

Geordie went on to explain the deals that were turned down didn’t align with making the YouTuber happy, or were too physically or mentally demanding.

“Just from all these things that didn’t align with making him happy, the exertion,” he said.

Regardless of turning down hundreds of millions, it’s fair to say that KSI’s wealth is still unimaginable — with Prime alone being valued between eight and ten billion dollars according to his manager.

KSI is expected to receive another hefty payday on October 14, as he’s set to step in the ring with professional boxer and Love Island star Tommy Fury to prove he’s the best influencer boxer.