KSI goes viral after dodging kiss from Astrid Wett during Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys weigh-in

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube star KSI is going viral for narrowly dodging a smooch from OnlyFans model Astrid Wett during weigh ins for the Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys boxing event coming up this weekend.

KSI’s ‘Misfits Boxing’ promotional company is holding its second event on October 15, gathering together a slew of influencers to settle their differences in the ring.

The card’s main event will see a UK vs USA showdown between American content creator Cherdleys and British influencer Jay Swingler.

Also on the card are two female influencers, marking the second-ever major female influencer boxing match in history.

Twitter: Misfits Boxing

This fight will see OnlyFans model Astrid Wett face off against fellow influencer Keeley — although their bout has decidedly more drama than the record-breaking match between JustaMinx and YodelingHaley that took place at Creator Clash over the summer.

KSI narrowly dodges sudden kiss from model Astrid Wett during boxing weigh-in

The two women faced off during their weigh-ins on October 14 to spout some trash-talk when Keeley started searching the crowd for Astrid’s boyfriend as part of a gag.

“Do you think if I had a boyfriend I would do this?” Astrid shot back at her opponent, before reaching up to give KSI a kiss.

Unfortunately for Astrid, KSI used his boxing prowess to dodge her unexpected smooch with ninja-like speed, unable to contain his laughter at the incredulous moment.

When asked about his thoughts on Astrid’s failed kiss by the host, KSI merely laughed and said, “That’s my thoughts. Laugh.”

(Topic starts at 33:58)

Astrid Wett responds after KSI rejects her kiss on stage

Astrid gave her response to getting rejected by KSI in a later interview, where she expressed that she hopes the YouTube star will return her affections sometime in the future.

“I saw an opportunity. He’s a good-looking guy, so why not?” she said. “It didn’t pay off, but I’m hoping it will one day.”

It looks like Astrid got swerved pretty hard by KSI, and viewers can’t help but point out the moment in the comments section of the VOD — but some are wondering if the influencer wasn’t dodging the kiss to get out of trouble with a possible girlfriend.

KSI has historically been silent on his romantic relationships, only opening up about his love life in November 2021 when he revealed he’d just broken up with his girlfriend by posting a cryptic “single and alone” message to social media.

For now, the state of KSI’s love life is unclear… but he definitely wasn’t interested in Astrid’s sudden display of affection.