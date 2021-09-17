KSI left red-faced over hilarious Great British Bake-Off fail in viral TikTok

KSI is known for many things, including his YouTube success, rap music, and boxing skills, but apparently cooking isn’t his forte after he got roasted on Great British Bake Off in a TikTok video that is taking the internet by storm.

KSI has been busy so far in 2021. In addition to hosting a digital concert, being linked to another boxing match, re-uniting with his brother, and collaborating with Logan Paul, he also surprised fans by appearing on an episode of the Great British Bake Off.

However, it seems like he isn’t very good at baking Cherry Lattice Pies, after a video of him getting roasted by the co-presenter and fellow competitor Jade Thirlwall has gone viral on TikTok, and people are losing their minds.

Ya boy is on #GBBO. Safe to say, you’re not ready for my baking skills 😅. It’s coming out this spring. @BritishBakeOff @SU2CUK @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/AiEOgqEQ0o — LORD KSI (@KSI) January 28, 2021

KSI had a crack at baking a Cherry Lattice Pie, which was the challenge for that particular episode. But after making a mess of it, he admitted it was a “bad decision” and got roasted. Matt Lucas, the show’s co-presenter, said, “Are you going to serve it like that? Taxi for JJ” after watching him spill jam everywhere.

Then, after placing his pie on fellow competitor and Little Mix superstar Jade’s table, she had a dig at him, too. “Goodness me, you’ve put it on mine,” she said.

The singing star added a cheeky little barb too: “I am not taking the fall for you. God, it’s almost as bad as your rapping, isn’t it?”

Despite how the pie turned out, KSI’s appearance on the show proved to be a massive hit for him and his fans. It shows that he’s willing to rise to any challenge, regardless of whether it’s boxing, making music, or cooking.

But in the end, most people on social media agree that he should stick with boxing gloves instead of oven mitts.